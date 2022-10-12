Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

NASDAQ PLCE traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.98. 4,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $494.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.98. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

