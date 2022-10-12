Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.
Children’s Place Price Performance
NASDAQ PLCE traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.98. 4,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $494.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.98. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30.
Institutional Trading of Children’s Place
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
