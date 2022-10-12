China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.10

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC cut China Resources Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

China Resources Cement Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend

China Resources Cement Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 7.44%.

(Get Rating)

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

Featured Stories

