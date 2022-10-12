China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.10

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HSBC cut China Resources Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.
China Resources Cement Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend
China Resources Cement Company Profile
China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
