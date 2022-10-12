Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $9.19 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $9.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.95. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $32.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.74 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,830.88.

CMG stock opened at $1,491.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,622.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,475.89. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,895.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,130,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,575,000 after buying an additional 180,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

