Chromia (CHR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.25 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $83.89 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 tokens. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (CHR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chromia has a current supply of 471,970,667.472656 with 567,369,439 in circulation. The last known price of Chromia is 0.14949799 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $13,184,827.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chromia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

