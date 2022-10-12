CIBC Lowers Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$53.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

AIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Altus Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$65.50.

Shares of AIF traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$45.91. The company had a trading volume of 36,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,286. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$50.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.30. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$41.27 and a 12 month high of C$72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$206.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.0486426 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

