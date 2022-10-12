Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,522.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.