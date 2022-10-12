Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,522.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 209,830 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Stories

