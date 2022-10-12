Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
CMPR stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. 119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,004. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.57.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cimpress by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cimpress by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
