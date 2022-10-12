Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.