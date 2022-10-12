Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.22.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $3.26 on Wednesday, hitting $396.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,206. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $414.27 and a 200-day moving average of $399.87.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

