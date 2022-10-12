Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Citi Trends stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.55. 1,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $97.46. The company has a market cap of $163.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.50). Citi Trends had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $185.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Citi Trends by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Citi Trends by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.