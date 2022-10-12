Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 926,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,905,000 after purchasing an additional 729,814 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,664,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after buying an additional 79,541 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,711,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,604,000 after buying an additional 74,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 224,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after buying an additional 40,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $134.61 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.43.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.