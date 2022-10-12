Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $572,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,540,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,661,000 after acquiring an additional 320,837 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,313,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,783,000 after acquiring an additional 215,150 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EFAV stock opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.78. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

