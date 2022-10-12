Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $84,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.53.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $151.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

