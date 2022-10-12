Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 227.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
LQD opened at $101.12 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.04 and a 52-week high of $135.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.40.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
