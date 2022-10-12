Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 227.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

LQD opened at $101.12 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.04 and a 52-week high of $135.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.