Citizens National Bank Trust Department Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1,125.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 204,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 276,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 49,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

EMR opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

