Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Netflix were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $217.83 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.76 and a 200-day moving average of $226.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.41.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.