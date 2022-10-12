Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,796,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after acquiring an additional 337,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,763,000 after acquiring an additional 154,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $113.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.58. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

