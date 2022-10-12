Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

CZNC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. 9,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,524. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $362.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.33. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

About Citizens & Northern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 335,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

