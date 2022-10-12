Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CZNC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. 9,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,524. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $362.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.33. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 10.23%.
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.
