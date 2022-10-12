City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHCO. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of City in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

City Stock Performance

Shares of CHCO stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $91.00. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,850. City has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $91.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. City had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $32,452.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in City by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of City by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of City by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 616,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of City by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

