CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $125,000 Investment in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NABL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in N-able by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,722,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,070,000 after acquiring an additional 243,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in N-able by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 310,465 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in N-able by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,217,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after buying an additional 184,941 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 1st quarter valued at $9,233,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the first quarter worth $8,830,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

N-able Stock Performance

Shares of N-able stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 0.16. N-able, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. N-able had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. N-able’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NABL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of N-able from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at N-able

In other news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $209,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 278,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,929.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

