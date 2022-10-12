Claris Advisors LLC MO Sells 6,389 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Claris Advisors LLC MO reduced its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,515,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 39,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,207,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE remained flat at $19.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. 51,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $28.37.

