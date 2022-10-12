ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $80,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 521,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,578,000 after purchasing an additional 133,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 104,961 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,483,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 59.7% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 132,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $977,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

