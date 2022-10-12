ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CTR traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $27.32. 25,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,762. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,187 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.62 per share, with a total value of $69,152.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,312 shares of company stock valued at $756,437.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $232,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

