Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($31.42) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,190 ($26.46).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.2 %

CCH stock traded down GBX 4.75 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,948.25 ($23.54). 539,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,706 ($32.70). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,960.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,818.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,490.84.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($24.95) per share, for a total transaction of £4,212.60 ($5,090.14). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 642 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,046.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

