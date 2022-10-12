Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

CVLY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. 5,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,174. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $183.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director Scott V. Fainor purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,715. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director Scott V. Fainor purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,715. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,488 shares of company stock worth $111,838. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $677,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.