Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.34. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

