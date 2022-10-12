Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CGNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CGNT opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $199.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.18). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,750 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 293.1% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,921,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,357,000 after buying an additional 2,924,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 40.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,670 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 85.9% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,658,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,503,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

