Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $59.97

Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.97 and last traded at $60.12, with a volume of 93977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.44.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.64%.

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $972,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,076,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,059,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,492 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 725.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

