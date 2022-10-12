Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the September 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNP traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. 69,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,249. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.0714 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 32,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

