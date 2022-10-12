Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the September 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RNP traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. 69,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,249. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $29.46.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.0714 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.