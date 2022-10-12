Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Coherus BioSciences Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,810. The company has a market capitalization of $645.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.10. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
