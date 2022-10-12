Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 717.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 54,047 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,022,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,904,000 after purchasing an additional 46,929 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.21.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.42. The stock had a trading volume of 70,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,223. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.