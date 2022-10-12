Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR) Short Interest Update

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colombier Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Colombier Acquisition by 7.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,835,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colombier Acquisition alerts:

Colombier Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLBR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,377. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Colombier Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

About Colombier Acquisition

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colombier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colombier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.