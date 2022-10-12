Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 40.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 38.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $54.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.