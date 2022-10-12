Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 2.2% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $113,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.51. The stock had a trading volume of 272,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.89 and its 200 day moving average is $112.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

