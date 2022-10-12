Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Buys 950 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

TYL traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.13. 1,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,773. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.