Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Grows Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,862. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 351.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

