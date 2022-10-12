Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $35.41 Million Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,602 shares during the quarter. BioNTech accounts for 0.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.10% of BioNTech worth $35,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in BioNTech by 66.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $7.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.03. 39,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,269. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $374.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.55.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $7.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.69 by ($0.38). BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.62.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

