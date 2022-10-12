Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $414.88 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,842 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 8.1% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $414,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $325.21. 48,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,576 shares of company stock valued at $120,470,572 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

