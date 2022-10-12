Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Increases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.14% of Avery Dennison worth $18,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.43.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.43. 5,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,287. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.57.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

