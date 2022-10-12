Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,394,580 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 205,680 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 3.2% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.46% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $161,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. 66,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,725. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

