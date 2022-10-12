CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CommScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.44.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of COMM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. CommScope has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 63,076 shares of company stock worth $645,321. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the second quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CommScope by 27.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.