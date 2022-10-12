Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 15.56%.
Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking.
