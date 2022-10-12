Community Token Price Up 32.4% Over Last 7 Days (COMT)

Community Token (COMT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Community Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Community Token has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $1,815.00 worth of Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Community Token has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051725 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Community Token Profile

Community Token launched on January 6th, 2022. Community Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Community Token is https://reddit.com/r/communitymetaverse. Community Token’s official Twitter account is @commetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Community Token is medium.com/@community_metaverse. The official website for Community Token is www.communitymetaverse.space.

Community Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Community Token (COMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Community Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Community Token is 0 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,963.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.communitymetaverse.space/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Community Token directly using US dollars.

