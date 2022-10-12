Comparing Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) & NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Femasys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Femasys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

NeuroOne Medical Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Femasys has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 694.87%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Femasys has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -7,177.71% -97.47% -88.76% Femasys -883.45% -40.81% -37.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Femasys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 132.37 -$9.95 million ($0.76) -1.93 Femasys $1.18 million 13.02 -$7.54 million ($0.73) -1.78

Femasys has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Femasys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Femasys beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator for use with NeuroOne's combination recording and ablation electrode to record brain activity and ablate brain tissue using the same electrode. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. In addition, it provides non-surgical product technologies. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

