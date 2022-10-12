Comparing Giga-tronics (GIGA) and Its Peers

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Giga-tronics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Giga-tronics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -35.33% -255.96% -37.55% Giga-tronics Competitors -0.24% -12.19% 1.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Giga-tronics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Giga-tronics Competitors 37 337 629 8 2.60

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 47.74%. Given Giga-tronics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Giga-tronics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Giga-tronics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $9.03 million -$2.71 million -0.98 Giga-tronics Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -3.76

Giga-tronics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Giga-tronics has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics’ competitors have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Giga-tronics competitors beat Giga-tronics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company develops microwave components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications, as well as low noise oscillators used in shipboard and land-based self-protection systems; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft. It also designs, manufactures, and markets functional test systems for the RADAR/EW equipment of the defense electronics market. The company serves prime defense contractors, the armed services, and research institutes. Giga-tronics Incorporated was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

