Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 28,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,862,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COMP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Compass Point started coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 71,881 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $289,680.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 479,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,922.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Compass news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 71,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $289,680.43. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 479,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,922.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,314 shares of company stock worth $716,387.

About Compass

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.