Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of LODE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.41. 270,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $32.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.71. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. Comstock had a negative net margin of 5,374.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. Research analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.