Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Position Trimmed by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 139,514 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Comstock Resources worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.35. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Mcgough purchased 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,943.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 150,800 shares of company stock worth $2,719,648. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

