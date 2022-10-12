Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Cormac J. Twomey Sells 431 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $53,099.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Concentrix Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Concentrix stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.52. 296,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 11.60%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 40.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 304.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.