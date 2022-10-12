Conflux Price Tops $0.0367 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $76.67 million and $3.17 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,110.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00272466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00124174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.78 or 0.00752367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.58 or 0.00583843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00257332 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03818654 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,093,444.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

